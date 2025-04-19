Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Upgraded at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $113.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock opened at $95.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.63 billion, a PE ratio of 76.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.34. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $66.80 and a 12-month high of $107.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $685,244.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,351.53. This represents a 19.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,103.60. The trade was a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,183 shares of company stock worth $13,948,476 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,890,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,869,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,062 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,626,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,729,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,492,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,312,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,992,994,000 after buying an additional 554,388 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.