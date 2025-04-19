Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.60. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

