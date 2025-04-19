Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.60. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.