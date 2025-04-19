Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Position Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,194 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CCLA Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,627,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,838,000 after purchasing an additional 49,553 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,472,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,605,000 after buying an additional 1,628,524 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $2,623,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 137,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 97,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BEP opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.25. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.18.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

