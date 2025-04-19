Brunner (LON:BUT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,308.43 ($17.40) and traded as high as GBX 1,312 ($17.44). Brunner shares last traded at GBX 1,284 ($17.07), with a volume of 27,191 shares trading hands.

Brunner Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,308.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,388.01. The company has a market cap of £557.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The investment trust reported GBX 27.37 ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Brunner had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 94.54%.

Brunner Company Profile

Brunner aims to provide its investors with both capital growth and growing dividends by investing in a portfolio of global equities. The Trust invests in companies all over the world, seeking out opportunities for growth and reliable dividends wherever they may be. Trust’s performance is measured against the benchmark index (70% FTSE World ex-UK Index and 30% FTSE All-Share Index).

