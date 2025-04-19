BTIG Research Cuts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $150.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DHI. StockNews.com upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.21.

DHI stock opened at $121.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,363,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,574,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,648 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 19,102.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,544,000 after purchasing an additional 911,960 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,838.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 877,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,712,000 after acquiring an additional 832,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $98,720,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

