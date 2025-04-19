BWS Financial Issues Positive Outlook for Hawkins Earnings

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) – Research analysts at BWS Financial upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hawkins in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 14th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hawkins’ current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Hawkins’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 8.60%.

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Hawkins in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Report on HWKN

Hawkins Price Performance

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $121.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.82. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $71.98 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of Hawkins

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 25,545 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hawkins by 487.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,260,000 after acquiring an additional 211,472 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $830,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.37%.

About Hawkins

(Get Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.