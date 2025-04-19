Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $210.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for DoorDash’s FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DASH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DoorDash from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DoorDash from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DoorDash from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.88.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $181.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 671.26 and a beta of 1.69. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $215.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.44.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $284,423.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,584.10. The trade was a 8.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 8,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $1,651,200.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,208.90. The trade was a 7.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,511 shares of company stock worth $30,308,544 in the last 90 days. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

