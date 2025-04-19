Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts MercadoLibre FY2025 Earnings

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of MercadoLibre in a report issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $46.58 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $51.35. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,400.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MercadoLibre’s current full-year earnings is $43.96 per share.
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%.
NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,099.37 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,324.99 and a 12 month high of $2,374.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,043.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1,960.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.43 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bender Robert & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.
MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.
