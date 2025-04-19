Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 381,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,721,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,806,921 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $615,810,000 after purchasing an additional 445,083 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,125,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.0 %

AMZN opened at $172.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.44 and a 200-day moving average of $207.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

