Celtic (LON:CCP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.95 ($2.18) and traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.86). Celtic shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.86), with a volume of 10,445 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 208 ($2.77) price target on shares of Celtic in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Celtic
Celtic Trading Down 2.8 %
Celtic (LON:CCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 34.70 ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. Celtic had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 17.19%. Analysts expect that Celtic plc will post 10.6918239 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Celtic
Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Celtic
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- About the Markup Calculator
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.