Celtic (LON:CCP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.95 ($2.18) and traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.86). Celtic shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.86), with a volume of 10,445 shares traded.

Get Celtic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 208 ($2.77) price target on shares of Celtic in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Celtic

Celtic Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 161.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 163.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of £124.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Celtic (LON:CCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 34.70 ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. Celtic had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 17.19%. Analysts expect that Celtic plc will post 10.6918239 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celtic

(Get Free Report)

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.