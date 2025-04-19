Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Holdings Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 266.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 70,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,774,000 after acquiring an additional 13,486 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 43,881 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after acquiring an additional 319,164 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CENX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

CENX opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,019.17. This represents a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

