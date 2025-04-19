Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Position Lowered by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,278,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $23,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 7.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 411,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 2,889.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,019.17. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CENX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Century Aluminum Trading Down 1.3 %

Century Aluminum stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Century Aluminum

(Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

