Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 1,480 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,860 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $82.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.82.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, CAO Patrick M. Mcguirk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $150,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,708.84. This trade represents a 17.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $33,661.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,703.60. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

