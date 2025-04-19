Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 1,851 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TS. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 30,000.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the third quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenaris Price Performance
Tenaris stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $40.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.21.
Tenaris Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.54. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on TS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tenaris from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Tenaris from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.
Tenaris Profile
Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.
