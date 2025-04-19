Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 6,311 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,983,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,910,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242,468 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 38,962,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,961 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 27,192,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,320,000 after acquiring an additional 688,862 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,035,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,822,000 after acquiring an additional 569,412 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,281,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,642,000 after acquiring an additional 489,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.