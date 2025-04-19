Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXC. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 124,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 32,842 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in DXC Technology by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 192,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 89,698 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

DXC stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

