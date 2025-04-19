Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,313,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,148,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,085,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,086,000 after purchasing an additional 334,943 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,145,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after purchasing an additional 177,061 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties Price Performance

NYSE:EPR opened at $49.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.30. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.35.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.25%.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $210,678.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,828.32. The trade was a 32.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $129,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,395.01. The trade was a 14.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,520 shares of company stock valued at $502,581. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

