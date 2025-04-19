Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the third quarter worth approximately $24,547,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NICE by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 11.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NICE opened at $149.75 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $137.19 and a twelve month high of $231.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.40. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $721.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.47 million. NICE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NICE. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $235.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on NICE from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.71.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

