Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of NULG stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $91.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.66.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

