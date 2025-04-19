Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 271.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,945 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 37,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $112,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,968.50. This represents a 5.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.93. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average is $24.51.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

