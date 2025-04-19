Cerity Partners LLC Buys 539 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGV. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MGV stock opened at $120.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.24. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $133.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.