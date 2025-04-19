Cerity Partners LLC Buys 8,129 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 556,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 40,220 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,529,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,045,000 after acquiring an additional 162,201 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.68. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $25.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.5032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.07%. Stellantis’s payout ratio is 20.82%.

STLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.49.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

