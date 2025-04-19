Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,058 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Lamb Weston by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.27.

Shares of LW opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $89.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.64. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.04%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

