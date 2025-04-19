Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELME. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elme Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 9.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELME shares. Truist Financial upgraded Elme Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

ELME stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24. Elme Communities has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.26. Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elme Communities will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -514.29%.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

