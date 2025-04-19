Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65,943 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 162,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,471 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 53,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

Shares of UMC opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.76. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UMC shares. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush downgraded United Microelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

