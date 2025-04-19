Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth $211,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 64.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 31.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. The trade was a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Crocs Stock Up 2.3 %

Crocs stock opened at $90.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.62 and its 200 day moving average is $108.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.11 and a 12-month high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

