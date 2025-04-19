Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,292 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,017,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,768,000 after acquiring an additional 90,766 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 884,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,341,000 after purchasing an additional 142,824 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 863,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,972,000 after purchasing an additional 43,187 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 556,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after buying an additional 74,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 494,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,173,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $68.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.65. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $59.84 and a 1-year high of $73.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.40 and a 200-day moving average of $68.42.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.