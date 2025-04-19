Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,675 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in Post by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Post by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Post by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $984,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Post from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

In other Post news, Director David W. Kemper sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $989,994.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,291,711.50. The trade was a 23.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 15,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,180.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,835. This represents a 43.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,096 shares of company stock worth $4,129,355. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

POST opened at $115.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.82. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.52.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

