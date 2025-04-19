Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,247 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.09% of German American Bancorp worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,748,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,336,000 after purchasing an additional 40,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 999,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,195,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after buying an additional 50,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,289,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 317,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,759,000 after buying an additional 184,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Diane B. Medley acquired 1,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,557.70. This represents a 22.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 1,112 shares of company stock valued at $43,556 in the last ninety days. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on German American Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, German American Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

German American Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ GABC opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Equities analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.13%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Further Reading

