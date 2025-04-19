Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

FNDE opened at $29.08 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.43 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.43.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

