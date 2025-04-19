Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,377 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in NatWest Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,901,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,342,000 after purchasing an additional 28,281 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in NatWest Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 944,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 49,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NWG. Peel Hunt downgraded NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NWG opened at $12.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.3899 dividend. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.88%.

About NatWest Group

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.