Cerity Partners LLC Has $1 Million Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,273 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Sirius XM alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research set a $28.00 price objective on Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.85%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.