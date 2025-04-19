Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,149,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,072,000 after acquiring an additional 33,416 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,549,000 after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,906,000 after purchasing an additional 22,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 347,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 95,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.31. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $48.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.36.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.47 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

