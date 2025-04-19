Cerity Partners LLC Increases Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,019,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE THG opened at $161.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.74 and a 200-day moving average of $158.54. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.66 and a 52-week high of $176.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.47.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, CEO John C. Roche sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $52,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,772,450. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

