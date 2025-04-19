Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,717,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,509,000 after acquiring an additional 33,139 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,994,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,014,000 after purchasing an additional 231,424 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,981,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,380,000 after purchasing an additional 73,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,804,000 after purchasing an additional 71,707 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Donaldson by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,267,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,351,000 after purchasing an additional 92,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

DCI opened at $62.76 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.45 and a one year high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.52.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. Analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $2,032,255.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,929.26. This trade represents a 51.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,159,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,656.92. This trade represents a 48.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,164,799. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

