Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 434.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 39,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 32,135 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after buying an additional 24,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 356,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after buying an additional 130,427 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 51,748 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Axalta Coating Systems

In related news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $392,869.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $31.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $41.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average of $35.98.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXTA. Wolfe Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

