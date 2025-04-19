Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PECO. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ PECO opened at $36.18 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 72.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.00%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

