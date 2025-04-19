Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 19.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 205,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 34,135 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in Open Text by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 150,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,372,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTEX stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. Open Text had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Open Text from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Open Text from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Open Text from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.18.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

