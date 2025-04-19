Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,293,000 after buying an additional 168,170 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,664,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,126 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 147,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 28,768 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $58.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.15.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average of $53.58. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $62.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 81.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 132.58%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

