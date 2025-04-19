Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 2,490 Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Oklo were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Oklo alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Oklo during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oklo during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Oklo during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Stock Performance

OKLO opened at $21.99 on Friday. Oklo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10.

Insider Transactions at Oklo

Oklo ( NYSE:OKLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 35,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $889,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,033,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,494,059.15. This represents a 0.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John M. Jansen purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Oklo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

Oklo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.