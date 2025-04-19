Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 359 Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Leonardo DRS news, CEO William Lynn III sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $1,586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,695,279.25. This trade represents a 19.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Baylouny sold 3,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $112,786.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,564.68. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,137. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leonardo DRS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Leonardo DRS Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DRS stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.89.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.18 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Analysts predict that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.57%.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

