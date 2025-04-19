Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 665 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 57.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 50.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $406.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 0.32. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $175.30 and a twelve month high of $420.00.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

