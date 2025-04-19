Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 7,018 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Confluent by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,828,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,207,000 after buying an additional 599,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Confluent by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,339,000 after purchasing an additional 84,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $81,092,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,355,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,860,000 after purchasing an additional 71,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Confluent by 7,342.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,351,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,748,000 after buying an additional 2,319,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFLT shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Confluent from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Confluent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Confluent Stock Down 1.7 %

CFLT opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.03. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In related news, CAO Kong Phan sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $85,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 246,516 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,419.76. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $6,826,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,285,047.68. This trade represents a 33.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,200,746 shares of company stock worth $38,505,150 over the last quarter. 13.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

