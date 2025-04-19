Cerity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,238 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1,834.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 81,553 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 558,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after buying an additional 71,574 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 138,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 55,250 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 786,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,845,000 after acquiring an additional 42,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 514.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

SHG stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.62. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 12.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

