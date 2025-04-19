Cerity Partners LLC Raises Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.30 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $51.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.72.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

