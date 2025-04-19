Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 136.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,659 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,130 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,540 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ADT by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,827 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Stock Performance

NYSE ADT opened at $7.87 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46.

ADT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

