Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBA opened at $37.96 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average is $38.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.4783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 86.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. TD Securities initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

