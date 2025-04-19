Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,743,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,993,000 after buying an additional 348,298 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 824.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 195,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 174,514 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Global by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,902,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 265,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,586,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,973,000 after purchasing an additional 908,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

PARA stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $14.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -2.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

