Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,481 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,215,000 after buying an additional 54,545 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 52.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $9,095,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Valvoline by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,642,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VVV opened at $33.47 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $224,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,560.05. The trade was a 28.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

