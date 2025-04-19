Cerity Partners LLC Sells 19,901 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,901 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $78,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

HR opened at $15.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.96. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $309.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.81 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -69.66%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading

